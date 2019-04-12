Elizabeth and James comes to Kohl’s

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 5, 2017. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 12 — Elizabeth and James, the luxury fashion and lifestyle label founded by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, is going mainstream, thanks to a new Kohl’s partnership.

The department store has been announced as the exclusive retailer of the label’s ready-to-wear apparel, handbags and accessories across the US. The duo has also hinted at further collaborative projects with the company, with Ashley Olsen stating: “Mary-Kate and I are excited to work with them building out additional lifestyle categories and curating spaces that will bring a new shopping experience to our customer.”

It is a big move for the independent brand, which will continue to see the sibling Hollywood actors-turned-designers act as its co-creative directors. The label’s pieces will be stocked at the majority of the 1,100 Kohl’s stores across the country, starting this holiday season.

“Kohl’s is the right partner to take our brand into a new era, while staying true to the high-quality, fashion-forward designs that our loyal brand enthusiasts expect from us,” said Mary-Kate Olsen in a statement. “Leveraging Kohl’s extensive store network and digital platform will also allow us to reach a much larger audience than we have in the past and for this we are particularly excited.”

Elizabeth and James is the latest high-end label to be snapped up by Kohl’s as the retailer focuses on developing its brand portfolio to appeal to millennial shoppers, in particular. The partnership follows the addition of Nine West, which will launch at the department store this fall.

Since being founded in 2007, Elizabeth and James has forged a reputation for contemporary womenswear fashion, jewellery, eyewear, handbags, fragrance, watches and vintage pieces. The news comes days after it was announced that the duo’s other fashion brand, The Row, is set to open its first London store this summer. — AFP-Relaxnews

