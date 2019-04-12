Does Rihanna have a skincare line up her sleeve?

Barbadian singer/actress Rihanna arrives for the world premiere of 'Ocean's 8' on June 5, 2018 in New York. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 12 — Rihanna has sparked rumours that she could be making a move on the skincare industry.

The superstar, who heads up the wildly successful Fenty Beauty by Rihanna brand, has applied to trademark the name “Fenty Skin”, as first reported by Page Six.

The application, which was filed last month with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, spans “Medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care, and personal care products (excluding colour cosmetics, perfume, and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools, and applicators,” according to the organisation’s website.

Barbadian singer Rihanna first made her mark on the beauty business back in 2017 with the launch of Fenty Beauty, which instantly became a powerhouse brand, pulling off multiple wildly successful product releases throughout last year. And it looks as though the label has no plans to slow down in 2019; so far this year, the company has unveiled its debut concealer line, a 50-shade “Pro Filtr Concealer” collection designed to suit a vast variety of skin tones and a new shade of its popular “Body Lava” luminiser.

While the news is exciting for beauty fans, it’s difficult to imagine how Riri would find the time to launch a new skincare venture while balancing her other multiple projects. The star has confirmed plans to launch a new album later this year, and is also reportedly working on a luxury fashion venture with the conglomerate LVMH. — AFP-Relaxnews