British Airways’ heritage fleet gather at Heathrow to mark the 50,000th customer flight

British Airways lines up its heritage fleet at Heathrow to celebrate their 50,000th customer flight. — Picture Courtesy of British Airways

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — British Airways has, for the very first time, brought together its four heritage liveried jets alongside an A319 in the current Chatham Dockyard livery to capture a rare image of the airlines iconic fleet at Heathrow Airport in London.

The aircraft were repainted to mark the airline’s centenary this year.

The occasion also celebrated a milestone for their four heritage aircraft fleet as 50,000 customers have already flown around the globe on the four heritage liveries since they re-joined the fleet.

British Airways chairman and chief executive officer Alex Cruz said the excitement and pride from customers and colleagues surrounding the heritage liveries has been unparalleled.

“Social media has been fired up with images from travellers all over the world when they’ve spotted the aircraft and as some 50,000 people have now flown on them since they arrived back in the fleet we wanted to capture a special photo to share with them,” he added.

To capture the photo, the four heritage aircraft, which were in scheduled downtime and parked at the airline’s engineering base, were lined up alongside an aircraft with the current Chatham Dockyard design.

To commemorate its centenary, British Airways will be hosting a range of activities and events alongside the airline’s current five-year £6.5 billion (RM35 billion) investment for customers.

This includes the installation of the best quality WiFi and power in every seat, fitting 128 long-haul aircraft with new interiors, and taking delivery of 72 new aircraft.

The airline has also revealed a brand-new business class seat with direct aisle access, the Club Suite, which will debut on the Airbus A350 later this year.