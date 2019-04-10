TV3 journalist soldiers on after ‘cow attack’ to amusement of social media users

Moo-ve out of the way when covering animals on the loose. — Picture from Pexels

PETALING JAYA, April 10 — Nothing stands in the way of a journalist’s job, especially during a live news broadcast — no ifs, ands or butts.

This is especially true for a TV3 broadcast journalist during a live special report of the hazard posed by the presence of a corral in the vicinity of Bukit Tinggi, Klang in an undated clip that has gone viral.

While reporting on cows openly grazing within the area in one of Klang’s popular destinations based on public complaints, the reporter was butted by one of the animals, and immediately became an example to drive ‘the point’ home of the danger posed by the animals on the loose.

Tak pasal wartawan ni kena tanduk dengan lembu 😂 pic.twitter.com/vvcScjkZOf — pawa 🐼 (@farrarsln) April 9, 2019

The initial tweet by Twitter user @farrasln has garnered almost 20,000 retweets with almost 10,000 likes in the last 24 hours, while the video has been reuploaded multiple times by various users as well.

So ada sesiapa terlepas adegan ni kat buletin utama tadi? pic.twitter.com/Qa0hzcG2z1 — Umi Amira (@umiamira7) April 9, 2019

Two years ago, the clip of an ntv7 journalist caught off guard when she was chased by dogs went viral.