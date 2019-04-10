Nars marks 20 years of ‘Orgasm’ with new makeup series and Naomi Campbell

The new palette will feature six shades meant to flatter all skin tones. — Picture courtesy of Nars Cosmetics

NEW YORK, April 10 — Nars Cosmetics is celebrating two decades of its iconic Orgasm blusher with a flirty new makeup launch.

The prestige beauty brand has unveiled a collection of products for lips and face inspired by its signature blusher shade, reports Hello Giggles, with the series now on sale at Sephora. The move marks the 20th anniversary of the product, which was first released in 1999 and rapidly achieved cult status amongst beauty fans.

The limited-edition series includes an Endless Orgasm Palette featuring six satin-cream shades for eyes, cheeks, and lips, as well as an Orgasm Liquid Highlighter for a dewy glow. The brand has also released a jumbo-sized version of the signature blush, and an ‘Orgasm Oil-Infused Lip Tint’ incorporating Raspberry Seed Oil and Pomegranate Extract. Each of the new products has been designed to suit all skin tones, and the label has recruited supermodel Naomi Campbell to help showcase the new additions to the Orgasm family.

“When I created Orgasm, I wanted a shade that everyone could wear,” the brand’s founder and creative director, Francois Nars, told Hello Giggles. “Looking back, I think the combination of its audacious name and its universally flattering shade made it so popular. Even grandmothers like Orgasm.”

Previous offshoots of the Orgasm blusher have included lip balm, lipstick and loose powder. — AFP-Relaxnews