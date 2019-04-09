Sharp 'I Love Shah Alam' Fun Run celebrates community spirit

The Sharp 'I Love Shah Alam' Fun Run 2019 encourages runners and participating companies to dress creatively. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, April 9 — More than 3,600 runners in Shah Alam will race towards the finish line, not for a coveted grand prize but to get to know each other in the neigbourhood a little better.

Organised for the first time ever, the Sharp "I Love Shah Alam" Fun Run 2019 initially began as a family day run but this year, the event has evolved into a community run.

It aimed to bring together the industrial community and the residents of Section 27, Shah Alam along with its surrounding areas.

The event is the first-ever fun run of this scale to take place in Section 27.

“Sharp Malaysia feel very much connected to the people of Shah Alam. The Sharp 'I Love Shah Alam' Fun Run is our corporate social responsibility activity.

“The objectives of the event are to engage and strengthen our relationship with the local community here, promote a healthy lifestyle and family bonding, and express our love for this city and our neighbourhood companies,” said Sharp Electronics Malaysia (SEM) deputy managing director Ting Yang Chung at a press conference today.

Response to the 3km and 6.5km run events has been overwhelming, exceeding the target of 3,000 runners.

Registration is now closed for the fun run which is open to the public from all walks of life and ages.

Sharp Electronics Malaysia deputy MD Ting Yang Chung (left) presents Selangor Exco Mohd Khairuddin Othman with his race number accompanied by Sharp general manager of consumer electronics division Tok Sang Man (right). — Picture by Miera Zulyana

“This event has been very well received. We apologise to those who cannot take part but hopefully next time we can have a bigger event,” said Ting.

Selangor State Exco for Youth and Sports Development and Human Capital Development Mohd Khairuddin Othman said the fun run is an example of the private sector’s support of government initiatives such as Smart Selangor.

“Smart Selangor aims to be a dynamic, economically vibrant, culturally rich and a caring smart state enable by smart infrastructure, services, systems and people to strengthen Selangor’s position as a premier state in Asean by 2025,” Khairuddin said in his speech.

“Events such as this will certainly help to engage relationships and understanding among the communities – both residential and commercial in the Section 27 area specifically and in the city of Shah Alam generally.”

Ting added that this was the first time Sharp Electronics Malaysia was working closely with the Selangor state government.

Living up to its name, the Sharp fun run promises exciting features for runners including a special immersive audio-visual tunnel and mist tunnel adventure.

Runners are encouraged to dress up in costumes of their choice to stand a chance to receive Sharp shopping vouchers.

There will also be lucky draw prizes worth up to RM50,000 up for grabs after the run.

For runners worried about parking, there will be a free shuttle service from One City to Sharp from 5.30am to 6.50am and 11am to 1pm.

The Sharp 'I Love Shah Alam' Fun Run 2019 will take place on April 21 from 7am to 12pm.