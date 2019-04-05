Kate Hudson launches ready-to-wear fashion label

Kate Hudson unveils ‘Happy x Nature’. — Picture via Instagram/Kate Hudson

NEW YORK, April 5 — Kate Hudson has taken the next step in her fashion career with the launch of her new ready-to-wear brand, Happy x Nature.

The Hollywood actress and entrepreneur’s latest venture is now live, following days of teasing from the star.

The label focuses on eco-friendly fashion with a bohemian vibe, spanning separates such as tops, dresses, skirts and jeans, priced from US$50 to US$200 (about RM204 to RM816).

Hudson herself has been busy modelling the summery, carefree pieces on Instagram, rocking a strapless yellow dress and a cream blouse and denim ensemble that feature in the brand’s debut offering.

“Our goal is simple — making you and nature happy with easy, free-spirited fashion that minimises our impact on non-renewable resources,” reads a statement on the company’s website.

“From the factories and mills we choose to packaging and garment tags, we’ll explore every option, always looking for eco-aware solutions.”

“Back in the day, people really took so much care into everything that they were wearing,” Hudson told WWD of her new project. “We’re really trying to do that for something that is affordable for everyone. The attention to detail, you have to tell a story.”

The brand is the brainchild of Hudson and the fashion designer Michele Manz, WWD reports, and will be available to purchase online at Happyxnature.com and in select New York & Company stores across the US.

Hudson is, by now, something of an expert when it comes to heading up fashion brands, having co-founded the wildly successful athleisure brand Fabletics back in 2013.

The company quickly surpassed US$300 million in annual revenue and now counts 24 retail locations across the US. — AFP-Relaxnews