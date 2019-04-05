Beyonce and Adidas announce creative partnership

Adidas has named Beyonce as its newest creative partner, a collaboration that will include the relaunch of Beyoncé’s three-year-old Ivy Park brand, previously associated with Topshop. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 5 — The singer will relaunch her Ivy Park brand with Adidas, as well as develop new signature shoes and apparel for the German sportswear giant.

The musician will also design and develop signature shoe and clothing lines for Adidas. An associated programme will focus on empowering and supporting upcoming athletes, creators and leaders.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” said Beyoncé. “adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries.

We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

“Beyoncé and adidas are natural partners, both with a deep respect for and commitment to creativity, equity and creators,” said a statement from Adidas.

“Neither ascribes to the typical stereotypes of athletes and what athleisure clothing and footwear should be, and instead, will bring to life a shared vision of inclusion that will forever alter the opportunities and landscape for all.”

Beyoncé launched her activewear label Ivy Park in 2016 in collaboration with Topshop’s parent company Arcadia Group, and acquired full ownership of the brand in November 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews