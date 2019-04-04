Kourtney Kardashian unveils new lifestyle destination ‘Poosh’

Kourtney Kardashian attends the amfAR New York Gala 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York February 6, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 4 — Look out Gwyneth Paltrow — Kourtney Kardashian has stepped into the wellness arena.

The reality TV star has unveiled her latest venture, “Poosh”, after weeks of teasing fans with the project via social media.

The brand consists of a lifestyle website covering everything from health and wellness information to fashion and beauty tips, as well as articles covering the topics of interior design and family life. The site — which is named after Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, nicknamed Poosh — has launched with a range of content spanning an interview with the matriarch and business powerhouse Kris Jenner, tips on “How to look good naked” and a focus on clean beauty products.

“I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space,” the eldest Kardashian sister writes in an editorial introducing the website. “Healthy living gets a bad rap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that.”

According to WWD, the site is aimed at “the modern woman”, with Kardashian telling the publication: “Just because we care about those things or want to be eating healthy or living a certain lifestyle, you can still be cool and sexy and have it all. I don’t want it to feel judgmental, just really like a conversation.” The site, which is run by a small editorial team, will produce new content on a daily basis.

This is not Kardashian’s first foray into the entrepreneurial world — alongside her sisters Kim and Khloe, she formerly ran a “Dash” fashion boutique in California, which later opened further locations in Miami and New York, but closed down last year. The star also created a capsule collection of apparel and accessories for the brand PrettyLittleThing back in 2017, and in 2016 she was unveiled as the face of the skincare line Manuka Doctor.

Kardashian is the latest celebrity to put her stamp on the lifestyle and wellness business, following in the footsteps of stars such as Paltrow, who heads up the wildly successful “Goop” empire, and supermodel Cindy Crawford, who recently co-founded the wellness brand “We Are Ladder” with LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lindsey Vonn. — AFP-Relaxnews