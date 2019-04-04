Frustrated driver near Bangsar Village smashes into double-parked car (VIDEO)

A cautionary tale for Malaysian drivers who park illegally. — Twitter screengrab

PETALING JAYA, April 4 — For any Malaysian with a car, having someone double park behind your vehicle can be frustrating especially if you’re rushing to get somewhere.

One exasperated motorist had just about enough when a white hatchback prevented her from reversing to exit the parking lot.

So, she did what most of us only dare dream of by backing into the car to make room for her exit.

Passerby Chris Chew documented the incident on Twitter last night and the 45-second post has been viewed more than 49,000 times at the time of writing.

The footage shows a white Perodua Myvi backing into another white car that was double parked as an audience of onlookers outside the Bangsar Village neighbourhood mall in Bangsar Baru cheered the driver on while laughing.

this lady smashing her car into a car who double parked in front of her is the funniest thing i’ve seen all week.



check out the thread to see what she wrote on a paper she put on the car. pic.twitter.com/5nVOtORtF9 — Chris Chew (@chrischew_) April 3, 2019

“Hit it (the car) harder,” a voice can be heard saying in Malay while another yelled out in English, “One more, one more.”

The footage ends with the female driver walking out of her car towards the other vehicle.

In a follow-up tweet, Chew uploaded a video of a note which the scorned driver posted on the car that was in her way.

“You f*****g idiot, I have a child at home,” the note read.

The short clip also showed a piece of paper on the driver’s dashboard which read "Call me" but no phone number was visible.

In the process of exiting the car park, the female driver also took out the other car’s side view mirror.

oh yeah she also knocked the glass out of the side mirrors pic.twitter.com/buyV6OaAtE — Chris Chew (@chrischew_) April 3, 2019

Despite describing the incident as “the funniest thing” he has seen all week, several social media users offered their two cents’ worth on the uniquely Malaysian routine which will make you think twice before double parking.

Not funny, but it did evoke a little bit of schadenfreude.



The problem with us Malaysians is a lot of us are so damn lazy to walk for mere 2-5 minutes. Parking a little farther from our destinations would've prevented cases like this. — Sia ✨ (@digitalkai) April 3, 2019

true. i work at taman tun and parking here is scarce. people always double park or blocking a path instead of find parking spot so they can go to the bank easily. the thing is they make it difficult for others. — Danny Phantom (@ibezamri) April 4, 2019