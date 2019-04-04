Céline Dion is the newest face of L’Oréal Paris (VIDEO)

PARIS, April 4 — Céline Dion has joined the L’Oréal Paris family.
The Canadian megastar took to Instagram to share the news that she has been snapped up as a spokeswoman for the beauty giant, telling her three million followers: “I’m excited to use my voice to empower others to feel beautiful, confident, and to learn to embrace themselves.” In a video clip posted to the L’Oréal Paris Hair account, she talks about the importance of following your dreams and feeling free.
So proud to announce that I’m a spokeswoman for L’Oréal Paris and will be spreading the magic words “I’m worth it” with all women around the world. I’m excited to use my voice to empower others to feel beautiful, confident, and to learn to embrace themselves. – Céline xx . Je suis tellement fière d’annoncer que je suis porte-parole pour L’Oréal Paris et que je partagerai les mots magiques « Parce que je le vaux bien » avec toutes les femmes du monde. Je suis ravie d’utiliser ma voix pour aider les autres à se sentir belles, confiantes et à apprendre à s’aimer. - Céline xx . @lorealhair @lorealskin @lorealmakeup #worthit #lorealparis #lorealfamily #proud #fiere #parcequejelevauxbien
According to Elle, the 51-year-old singer will kick off her debut major beauty contract by starring in a TV campaign for the label’s Excellence Hair Colour, which will air on April 22.
“Céline Dion is a woman of innate self-worth — following her heart to achieve success, challenge stereotypes and trailblaze the path for so many other women — and fully embodies our brand mission,” L’Oréal Paris Global Brand President Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou told Fashionista via a press release. “Signing Céline Dion as the newest member of the L’Oréal Paris family builds on our mission of aligning with spokeswomen who are strong, self-empowered, assertive, diverse and inclusive.”
The move is the latest milestone in an impressive career for Dion, who is set to finish her long-running Las Vegas residency this June and has been named the headline act for the BST Hyde Park festival in July. The new role sees her join a cohort of inspirational women acting as L’Oréal Paris ambassadors, including Jane Fonda, Eva Longoraia and Julianne Moore. — AFP-Relaxnews