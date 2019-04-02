UK’s Prince Harry and Meghan launch their own Instagram account

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London, Britain March 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 2 — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, launched their own official Instagram account today, @sussexroyal, as the latest step in the creation of their own household ahead of the birth of their first child this Spring.

Previously, the couple shared photos on the account run by Kensington Palace which included photos of activities of Harry’s elder brother Prince William and his family.

Last month, it was announced that as well as moving from London to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate to the west of the capital, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as Harry and Meghan are formally known, would be hiring an entirely new communications staff.

“Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues,” the royal couple captioned their first post. — Reuters