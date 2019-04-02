Singapore Airlines named flyers' favourite global airline

A man walks past a Singapore Airlines signage at Changi Airport in Singapore May 11, 2016. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 2 — While Singapore's Changi Airport last week topped the Skytrax ranking of the world's best airports for the seventh consecutive year, the city-state's flag carrier has now been named the world's best airline in TripAdvisor's reviews-based list of travellers' favorite airlines around the globe, revealed today, April 2.

Often recognised as the airlines offering the best onboard services, carriers based in Asia and the Middle East appear to be firm favorites among TripAdvisor users. Singapore Airlines (1st) takes the top spot in the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards 2019 for Airlines, followed by Qatar Airways (2nd) then Taiwan's Eva Air (3rd). Emirates (4th), Japan Airlines (5th) and All Nippon Airways (10th) also make the top 10.

Travellers, however, can also appreciate and even favor low-cost options, with US low-cost carrier Southwest coming in sixth and budget airline Jet2.com coming ninth in the ranking. The British low-cost airline even ranks as travellers' favorite European carrier.

As well as topping the general ranking, Singapore Airlines also won in the Best Economy Class category. Emirates won Best First Class while Qatar Airways took Best Business Class. Air New Zealand was voted top for Premium Economy.

The TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards 2019 for Airlines were determined using an algorithm taking into account the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travellers worldwide, over a 12-month period on the TripAdvisor Flights platform.

Top 10 global carriers in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards for Airlines:

1. Singapore Airlines

2. Qatar Airways

3. EVA Air

4. Emirates

5. Japan Airlines (JAL)

6. Southwest Airlines

7. Azul

8. Air New Zealand

9. Jet2.com

10. ANA (All Nippon Airways) — AFP-Relaxnews