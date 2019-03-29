H&M turns to new sustainable fabrics for its new Conscious Exclusive collection

The new Conscious Exclusive by H&M will be available from April 11. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 29 — The environmental commitment of Swedish clothing giant H&M continues with its new Conscious Exclusive collection for spring 2019, which uses new plant-based fabrics such as Piñatex and BLOOM foam. The pieces in this nature-inspired collection will be on sale from April 11.

The new eco-friendly collection from H&M, Conscious Exclusive, was officially presented Wednesday in Los Angeles in the presence of Irina Shayk, Amber Valletta, and Dakota Fanning, and this year sees the introduction of new, sustainable materials. Piñatex, a natural alternative to leather, Orange Fibre, a sustainable silk-effect fabric, and BLOOM Foam all feature in the pieces from this new line.

The entire collection, from the prints to the fabrics, through to the shape and cut of the items, takes its inspiration from nature and its beauty. Plants, flowers, trees and minerals can be found throughout the items in the collection, transformed into jacquards and patterned fabrics.

The palette is also influenced by nature, with colours such as lavender, sand, aquamarine, coral and petrol blue, with highlights of more neutral hues such as black, white, silver and gold.

“For this collection, we explored the beauty in nature, which shows in the prints, as well as in the flowy silhouettes, the striking colour palette and the attention to details. We’re thrilled to introduce new plant-based sustainable materials to create high-performing, beautiful and fashionable pieces that are statement-making yet so easy to wear,” says Sophie Johnson, creative advisor at H&M.

The 2019 edition of Conscious Exclusive comprises long dresses, suits, short strap dresses, skirts, crop tops, tank tops, jackets, blouses, shirts, towels, scarves, shoes, sunglasses and jewellery.

The collection will be available for sale in a selection of stores and online from www.hm.com from April 11. — AFP-Relaxnews