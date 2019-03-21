Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez land eyewear collaboration

Quay Australia on Instagram

LOS ANGELES, March 21 — Jennifer Lopez has her eye on the glasses industry.

The multitalented superstar, whose impressive resume spans singing, acting, dancing, fashion designing and running her own makeup business, has landed a new deal with the Australian eyewear brand Quay alongside her fiance Alex Rodriguez, WWD reports.

The power couple will team up with the brand on a range of glasses for both men and women, featuring five men's styles and six women's styles. The duo is also expected to front the social media campaign for their designs, which will be priced at US$50-US$60 (RM203-244).

“It made sense because they're authentic fans of the brand,” Quay chief executive officer Jodi Bricker told WWD. “J.Lo's been wearing our sunglasses for years.”

The move is yet another string to JLo's bow: The star launched a 70-piece cosmetics business in collaboration with Inglot last April, and reportedly revealed back in December that she has plans to release her own skincare line in the future.

The creative also has plenty of experience in the fashion industry, having modeled for brands such as Guess and Missoni and collaborated with the luxury footwear designer Giuseppe Zanotti on a “GiuseppexJennifer” shoe collection that went on sale in 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews