Lavender blue might well be the unofficial beauty shade of 2019

Lady Gaga at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California January 6, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 19 — Periwinkle, the lavender blue shade associated with playful 1990s makeup, is currently enjoying something of a red carpet revival. Five celebrities show us how to work the colour into your look this season.

Lady Gaga

Leave it to Lady Gaga to kickstart one of the biggest beauty trends of the year so far: The musician and actress brought baby blue to the forefront when she rocked up to the Golden Globes in January sporting an icy blue hair colour that perfectly matched the shade of her gown.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift put her own spin on the trend last week when she arrived at the iHeart Radio Awards wearing a baby blue pedicure that complemented the shimmering, pastel tones of her sequin playsuit and metallic, butterfly-adorned stilettos.

Laura Harrier

Actress Laura Harrier showcased matching baby blue makeup and fashion at the Oscars this year, rocking an embellished Louis Vuitton dress in the color and teaming it with a smudge of eyeshadow in the same hue.

Kylie Jenner

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has teamed up with Adidas on a ‘Reveal Your Voice' fashion collection that launched this month, and, according to Vogue, the series was based on one of her Kylie Cosmetics lip kits. “Shady [is] this really beautiful blue, it's out of the box and inspired me to create all of these super cute clothes with Adidas,” the star told the publication. Jenner, who is an Adidas ambassador, has previously been snapped wearing a top from the label in a similar colour.

Adwoa Aboah

Supermodel and activist Adwoa Aboah isn't afraid of a bold beauty moment, and the British fashion icon gave the official nod of approval to the periwinkle trend last month with a playful eyeshadow look that she teamed with a bejeweled tiara for maximum effect. — AFP-Relaxnews