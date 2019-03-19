Lacoste celebrates Keith Haring with upcoming capsule

Lacoste pays homage to Keith Haring with a ready-to-wear collection for adults and kids. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 19 — The crocodile brand, in collaboration with Artestar, is poised to launch a ready-to-wear and accessories collection celebrating the unique world and creativity of the artist, Keith Haring. The collection drops March 27 in selected Lacoste stores and online at www.lacoste.com.

Art and fashion collide this spring at Lacoste, with a collection for kids and adults inspired by the street art of the 1980s — a field in which the American artist, Haring, was something of a specialist. Pieces in this ready-to-wear collection pay tribute to the vibrant colours, patterns and pop-art vibe of several of Haring’s works.

The instantly recognisable “Barking Dog” and “Heart” motifs notably feature in the collection, which lands right on trend, channelling urban style and ‘80s inspirations to combine two of fashion’s key styles of the moment.

The Keith Haring x Lacoste capsule evidently includes the brand’s iconic polo shirts — finished with various motifs — as well as shirts, sweaters, dresses, jackets, swimwear, sneakers, a reversible tote bag and even watches.

These colourful creations are due out March 27 in selected stores and in the Lacoste e-store. — AFP-Relaxnews