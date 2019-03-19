Is brunette the new blonde? Hollywood seems to think so

LOS ANGELES, March 19 — Blondes allegedly have more fun, but some of the most famous women in the world have been crossing over to the dark side recently. We take a look at some of the women making the case for brunette hair color this season.
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale, who has gone from brunette to blonde and back again in the past, is one of the latest recruits to Team Brunette, with the "Pretty Little Liars" star shaking things up again this month with a new look. She has shared her joy at the transformation with her 23 million Instagram followers, saying it “feels so good.”
Charlize Theron
Former blonde bombshell Charlize Theron made a surprise beauty move at the Oscars this year, debuting a sleek, razor-sharp bob in a rich chestnut hue. "Changing your hair is best way to transform yourself," the man behind the transformation, Adir Abergel, divulged on Instagram.
Former blonde bombshell Charlize Theron made a surprise beauty move at the Oscars this year, debuting a sleek, razor-sharp bob in a rich chestnut hue. “Changing your hair is best way to transform yourself,” the man behind the transformation, Adir Abergel, divulged on Instagram.
Emma Stone
Redhead Emma Stone also had a darker tinge to her hair color at the 2019 Oscars, where she walked the red carpet sporting a coppery-brown chignon that brought out the color of her blue eyes.
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett had a brief but striking flirtation with the dark hair dye earlier this year when she dyed her locks for the play "When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other." "I just felt like it was right for the character and it was right for the look of the play," she recently told Vogue.
Cate Blanchett had a brief but striking flirtation with the dark hair dye earlier this year when she dyed her locks for the play “When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other.” “I just felt like it was right for the character and it was right for the look of the play,” she recently told Vogue.
Emilia Clarke
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has also been bitten by the brunette bug, debuting a new brown hair color at the Oscars that perfectly matched her bold brows. — AFP-Relaxnews