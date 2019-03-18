Five of the world’s most iconic fountains ahead of new Champs-Elysees opening

The Trevi Fountain in Rome. — AFP pic

PARIS, March 18 — After being presented to the media, the new fountains on the French capital’s Avenue des Champs-Elysées will be officially inaugurated, March 21. The structures — made from an alloy of bronze and aluminium, as well as crystal, and lit up at night — are likely to become a new tourist attraction on the world’s most famous avenue. Ahead of the opening, here’s a look at five other impressive or must-see fountains around the world.

Trevi Fountain (Rome, Italy)

The Trevi Fountain is synonymous with Rome. Made famous when Anita Ekberg waded into its waters in Federico Fellini’s 1960 movie, La Dolce Vita, visitors flock to this Roman monument to throw in a coin with their right hand over the left shoulder with their back to the fountain. Legend has it that tourists who do this will be sure to return to the Eternal City in the future.

Magic Fountain of Montjuïc (Barcelona, Spain)

In the southwest of the city, in the Montjuïc neighbourhood, the Magic Fountain — designed by the architect Carles Buïgas — enchants visitors with its playful water jets and sound and light effects. The fountain was built for the 1929 Barcelona International Exhibition and its popularity was boosted when it was renovated for the city’s 1992 Olympics.

The Dubai Fountain (Dubai, UAE)

Installed on the manmade Burj Khalifa Lake — bearing the same name as the world’s tallest skyscraper, standing 828 meters tall — the Dubai Fountain is a dancing water show that’s popular with visitors. Free of charge and running every 20 minutes throughout the week and at weekends, the show features water jets dancing to a soundtrack. The structure is equipped with 25 coloured light projectors, giving the fountain a magical feel. It was designed by the same firm behind the fountains at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

The Banpo Bridge Rainbow Fountain in Seoul, South Korea. — AFP pic Banpo Bridge Rainbow Fountain (Seoul, South Korea)

In the South Korean capital, the Banpo Bridge was built on top of Jamsu Bridge, allowing people to cross from one bank to the other even when water levels are high. This double-decker bridge dating from the 1980s has become a tourist attraction, notably thanks to its Rainbow Fountain. Jets of water span the length of the bridge and spray water down into the river below from both sides. The installation is equipped with coloured lights that bring rainbow effects to the show.

Fountain of Wealth (Singapore)

Listed as the world’s largest fountain in the late 1990s, this structure is located in the heart of the city-state, opposite the Suntec City shopping mall. Like its global counterparts, this fountain is equipped with lights to wow passersby with rainbow colours. The fountain’s ring structure is based on the Hindu Mandala, a ritual symbol meaning universe, underlining the importance of equality and harmony of all races and religions in Singapore. — AFP-Relaxnews