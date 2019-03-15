SkyWorld hosts successful topping-off ceremony for new affordable home project

(From third left) Batu MP P. Prabakaran, FT Minister Khalid Abdul Samad and SkyWorld group managing director Datuk Ng Thien Phing are among those at the topping-off ceremony. — Picture courtesy of SkyWorld

SENTUL, March 15 — SkyWorld Development Group (SkyWorld) continues to make the dream of owning a home closer to reality.

The company recently held a topping-off ceremony for the SkyAwani 2 residences, which comes with affordable price tags, practical layouts, and full-fledged condominium facilities.

Among those present to officiate the event were Minister of Federal Territories Khalid Abdul Samad, Batu MP P. Prabakaran, and SkyWorld founder and group managing director Datuk Ng Thien Phing.

Khalid commended SkyWorld for consistently innovating the real estate landscape since their beginnings in 1997.

“Since the inception of SkyWorld, they have gone through a transformation — starting the first Quality Centre in Malaysia, the first to commit on quality workmanship for all its projects, and further reinforcing its presence by receiving more than 30 local and international awards,” he said.

QAQC manager David Chung showing Khalid how to check wall squareness using an L-square ruler. — Picture courtesy of SkyWorld

He added that SkyWorld’s commitment to quality projects should be emulated by other developers for the Ministry of Federal Territories’ affordable housing project, Residensi Wilayah.

SkyWorld has been a staunch advocate for the government’s initiatives and is known to be the biggest contributor to Residensi Wilayah.

Khalid encouraged all prospective property owners to seize the opportunity of owning a SkyAwani 2 home for its promising market value and strategic location in Kuala Lumpur.

More good news for first-time homeowners is expected to come from SkyWorld as the company expects to build a million affordable homes over the next 10 years.

“Our vision is to be the best city developer that provides the ultimate Sky Living experience in a sustainable environment.

“Today, our SkyAwani 2 Residences saw its successful topping-off ceremony and is targeted for early handover in 2019.

“We have also unveiled SkyAwani 3 in February 2018, offering 1,905 innovative affordable homes with an interconnecting SkyBridge and SkyGardens,” said Ng.

He hopes that the government can aid developers in reducing project costs by looking at land costs, authority charges such as stamp duty, land premium charges, lease extensions, authority contributions, and development order charges.

Banks also play an important role and should look into giving more flexibility for loans and lower interest rates to newbie homebuyers, said Ng.

With all parties working hand-in-hand, Ng believes that the government’s initiatives for affordable housing can be realised.