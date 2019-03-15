Hiroshi Sugimoto to redesign the Hirshhorn Museum's Sculpture Garden

Artist and architect Hiroshi Sugimoto selected to redesign the museum's garden. — Image Courtesy of Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden via AFP

WASHINGTON, March 15 — This week, trustees of the Hirshhorn Museum announced that architect Sugimoto will be taking on the renovation of its sculpture garden — which hasn't been redesigned since the 1980s.

Over the past two years, the Washington museum has been reimagining the Sculpture Garden, which is currently barely visible to the National Mall and museum visitors. Japanese architect Hiroshi Sugimoto — who has already worked with the Hirshhorn, redesigning the museum's lobby last year — has envisioned an enhanced entrance facing the National Mall.

His design plan reorganises the garden's layout into three areas: One for the large-scale contemporary works on view, a second for the performances and a third for new installations.

His plans also include the reopening of the underground passage, which has been closed for 30 years. Connecting the garden to the museum plaza, it was an important element in architect Gordon Bunshaft's original design.

The sculpture garden was opened in 1974 to display the collection of donor Joseph H. Hirshhorn. The garden was last modified in 1981 by landscape architect Lester Collins.

The Hirshhorn board will share its progress to-date on the concept design for the garden at a public consultation meeting at the museum “at a date to be announced.” — AFP-Relaxnews