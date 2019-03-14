Spanish impressionist Sorolla gets royal treatment in London

Britain’s Charles, the Prince of Wales with Queen Letizia of Spain attend the opening of ‘Sorolla: Spanish Master of Light’ at the National Gallery in London March 13, 2019. ― Jeff Gilbert/Pool/Reuters pic

LONDON, March 14 ― The first major exhibition in more than a century of Spanish impressionist painter Joaquín Sorolla opened in London yesterday attended by Queen Letizia of Spain and Britain’s Prince Charles.

The “Sorolla: Spanish Master of Light” exhibition at the National Gallery, of which Prince Charles is a patron, features 60 works ranging from portraits to landscapes and including Spanish beach scenes for which Sorolla is renowned.

The paintings include pieces on loan from public and private collections in the United States and Europe.

Sorolla, who died in 1923, held his last exhibition in London in 1908. ― Reuters