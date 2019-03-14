Nike releases Victory Pack for female footballers

The new Nike Victory Pack — Picture courtesy of Nike via AFP

BEAVERTON, March 14 — Nike has unveiled its Victory Pack, due to be worn on the pitch throughout summer at some of the biggest games in women's football.

The new pack, unveiled this week, will include Nike's Mercurial, PhantomVSN, PhantomVNM and Tiempo silhouettes, with each boot inspired by Nike, the goddess of victory.

Design details include a hand-sketched wing pattern and a small tab on the tongue of each boot with the words “THE GODDESS OF VICTORY,” while the colour palette also plays homage to Nike; the Armory Blue shade is inspired by the prism created from light passing through the famous glass pyramids of the Louvre Museum in Paris, which is home to he iconic Nike sculpture.

The final touches include the Hyper Crimson accents around the outline of Nike's classic Swoosh, and a subtle iridescent effect on the plate of shoe, inspired by the color of aging statues.

The boots will make their debut on the pitch during the final game of the women's European championship and are set to be worn across France this summer during the Fifa women's World Cup.

The Victory Pack will be available May 9 on nike.com. — AFP-Relaxnews