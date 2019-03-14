John Varvatos creates menswear capsule inspired by ‘Game of Thrones’

‘Game of Thrones’ has inspired a menswear capsule from John Varvatos. Series eight of the show premieres April 14 on HBO. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 14 ― American designer John Varvatos has joined forces with HBO for a menswear capsule themed on the hit TV show, Game of Thrones, Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reported yesterday. The collaboration will go on sale in selected stores and online from today.

Ahead of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which kicks off April 14 on HBO, fans can shop a men’s ready-to-wear collection themed on the fantasy medieval world of their favourite show, created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. The capsule hails from the luxury menswear label John Varvatos.

Comprising just 11 pieces, the capsule features all manner of references to the hit HBO series, such as the now iconic iron throne motif. The collection includes T-shirts, pants, a cross-body bag, and ― the pièce de résistance ― a hand-dyed leather jacket.

Priced from US$98 (RM400.50) to US$2,698, the capsule is due out from today in selected John Varvatos stores, at Bloomingdale’s in the USA, Harry Rosen in Canada, El Palacio in Mexico, and online at www.johnvarvatos.com.

The internationally successful Game of Thrones TV show is based on a series of novels by George R. R. Martin. Since its launch in 2011, the drama has proved popular with critics and audiences alike and has won a host of awards. ― AFP-Relaxnews