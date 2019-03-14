EVA Air, Air NZ among top airlines for best flight experience in Asia and South Pacific

Air New Zealand was among the big winners of the APEX Passenger Choice Awards for Asia and South Pacific. — AFP pic

SHANGHAI, March 14 — Air New Zealand and EVA Air were the big winners of the APEX Passenger Choice Awards for Asia and South Pacific which were handed out in Shanghai this week.

Taiwanese carrier EVA Air took the top award for best global carrier in Asia, while Air New Zealand took three of the nine awards: best global carrier in South Pacific, best seat comfort and best cabin service.

The awards are based on passenger feedback gathered through travel-organising app TripIt.

More than one million flights were rated on a five-star scale by flyers across 500 airlines around the world.

Passengers were first asked to rate their overall flight experience from one to five stars and then were invited to evaluate factors like seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment and Wifi.

Here are the winners:

Best Major Regional Carrier in Asia & South Pacific: Bangkok Airways

Best Low-Cost Carrier in Asia & South Pacific: IndiGo

Best Global Carrier in Asia: EVA Air

Best Global Carrier in South Pacific: Air New Zealand

Best Seat Comfort: Air New Zealand

Best Cabin Service: Air New Zealand

Best Food & Beverage: EVA Air

Best Inflight Entertainment: Singapore Airlines

Best Wi-Fi: Japan Airlines — AFP-Relaxnews