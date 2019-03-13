Undergrad's idea results in food bank, central kitchen to feed poorer UM students

Underprivileged students of the University of Malaya gather around at the central kitchen on campus to receive free dinners. — Picture courtesy of University of Malaya.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — University of Malaya student, Umar Aiman Abd Manan was sad when he saw his fellow students struggle to cope with life as a student.

Especially in terms of getting food to eat.

Because of this, Umar Aiman came up with the idea to launch a food bank and central kitchen on campus to ease the burden of his fellow students that come from low-income families.

“So now, no more friends have to starve when they study,” said Umar Aiman.

Being a third-year student majoring in business management, he raised his concerns for his fellow students who did not have the financial means to keep up with the expenses of living as a student.

He sought out the help of eight of his friends, as well as a tutor from the Food Aid Foundation, Norhayati Ismail (Operations Manager) and the Director of the Kechara Soup Kitchen Society, Justin Cheah to build proper foundations for UM’s food bank and central kitchen.

According to a press release, by establishing the food bank, financially constrained students are now able to pick up various groceries on campus, free-of-charge.

The central Kitchen is an initiative that seeks to provide underprivileged students with dinner, easing the burden on their pockets.

A student receives a packed meal provided by the 'Central Kitchen' on the University of Malaya's campus.

Initiated as an effort “for students by students,” Umar said that he was grateful to receive support from external parties and the university authorities when presenting the idea.

“I look forward to more collaborations from businesses and corporations towards building a sustainable ‘food bank’ on campus,” added Umar.

The campaign has since received support from local retailers, such as Tesco and Aeon Big to stock up on supplies for the on-campus food bank.

Without the support from various uarters, Umar and his companions would have faced difficulties to continuously help provide for the 200 undergraduates that benefit from the programmes.

“The food bank is not only about providing food for those in need but it is also about inculcating values of volunteerism and kindness among the students and staff,” said UM deputy vice-chancellor Prof Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman.