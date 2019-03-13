Highlights from the auction of George Michael’s private art collection

Michael Craig-Martin’s ‘Commissioned Portrait Untitled (George)’ is one of the lots of the special online sale in this image courtesy of Christie’s. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 13 — Christie’s will present George Michael’s private art collection for auction tomorrow, in London. Additional lots are offered in a dedicated online sale, open from March 8 to 15. In total, around 200 artworks will be on sale.

George Michael’s art collection included artworks from prominent British artists, who took part in the Young British Art movement. It features works from Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin, Sarah Lucas, Michael Craig-Martin and Marc Quinn.

Key artworks in the sale will include Damien Hirst’s “The Incomplete Truth”, which is estimated to fetch up to £1.5 million (RM8.04 million). The emblematic work from the artist’s “Natural History” series features a white dove preserved in formaldehyde in a large glass case.

Other standouts comprise Tracey Emin’s “Drunk to the Bottom of My Soul” with an estimate of £180,000 to £250,000 and Bridget Riley’s “Songbird” (estimated at £400,000 to £600,000) — which was among George Michael’s favourite works.

The collection testifies to Michael’s dedication to visual arts and his support of the Young British Art movement, which emerged in the late 1980s. “It is a celebration of the YBA movement’s spirit of creativity and adventure in the late 1990s... and reflects every aspect of this dynamic moment in British cultural history,” explained Cristian Albu, Co-Head Post-War & Contemporary of Christie’s, in a statement.

The singer started collecting art after developing friendships with many YBA artists through visits to galleries and their studios. “The art collection was part of him. The YBAs’ openness and honesty about life, death and sex were a huge part of his world,” said Kenny Goss, Michael’s former partner and co-founder of the Goss-Michael Foundation, in a statement.

Ahead of the sale in London, art lovers and fans can see the exhibition “The George Michael Collection” at Christie’s historic HQ on King Street, in London. Proceeds from the auction will be used to continue the singer-songwriter’s philanthropic work.

You can discover the auction catalogue on Christie’s official website: www.christies.com/auctions/the-george-michael-collection — AFP-Relaxnews