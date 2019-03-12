Adidas Running announces six new Ultraboost inspired by ‘Game of Thrones’

Adidas Running has teamed up with Game of Thrones on a limited Ultraboost collection. — Adidas handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, March 12 — Adidas Running announced yesterday the release of a new Ultraboost collection, this time in collaboration with the hugely popular HBO television series Game of Thrones.

Launching just ahead of the show’s eighth and final season, due to hit screens April 14, the new collection of six limited-edition Ultraboost silhouettes has been inspired by the locations and characters of Westeros, including the House of Stark, Lannister, and Targaryen as well as the Nights Watch and White Walkers.

References to the Game of Thrones world include a motto on the heel tag and a symbol on the tongue, with each house or group of characters also inspiring the colorway of each of the six shoes.

In addition to the unique design details, each shoe also features high-performance technology and fabrics including adidas signature Boost midsole technology for unlimited energy return, a lightweight Primeknit upper, and the shoe’s iconic heel counter for flexible support.

The limited-edition adidas x Game of Thrones Ultraboost will be available exclusively here adidas.com, via the adidas app, and at select retailers from March 22, 2019 for US$180 (RM 735). — AFP-Relaxnews