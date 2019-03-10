Cute: S. Koreans adding their pets to 'Captain Marvel' posters

SEOUL, March 10 — Captain Marvel opened in South Korea last Wednesday and brought with it a very entertaining meme.
South Koreans are tweeting pictures of their cats, Photoshopped into Captain Marvel posters. Of course Marvel Korea is encouraging this adorable state of events.
hi this is my old cat L'hopital as goose in captain marvel hehe #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/M4j0JPMNrZ— maria (@suicidalsloth) March 9, 2019
This likely stemmed from the movie's breakout star, a ginger cat character named 'Goose'.
To get in on the hilarious cat photo fun, just search for the hashtag "#캡틴마블_우리집구스" (My own Goose) on Twitter and enjoy all the kitty-themed hilarity.
Even pet owners of other species are also getting in on the fun, including owners of dogs, birds and even, funnily, a squirrel.
we don't a have a cat, so here is our squirrel. #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/TDj9gIh4UI— The Lightning Thief Musical is in Detroit (@LTMusical) March 9, 2019
다 박살내러 왔슴미다#캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/MfHdLXz67i— 숙희(철민) (@soafl) March 9, 2019
앵무가 세상을 지배할 것이다😈😈😈😈 #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/D64asUYN26— 예아 (@saewiden) March 9, 2019
#캡틴마블_우리집구스— [반❄] (@Star_e0) March 9, 2019
개웃겨ㅋㅋㅋㅋ 고양이 사이로보이는
자연스러운 라이언보이는거 뭐임 pic.twitter.com/gITvSXyIJ1