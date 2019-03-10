Cute: S. Koreans adding their pets to 'Captain Marvel' posters

'Captain Marvel' fans are having a lot of fun putting their pets on the movie poster. — Picture via Twitter

SEOUL, March 10 — Captain Marvel opened in South Korea last Wednesday and brought with it a very entertaining meme.

South Koreans are tweeting pictures of their cats, Photoshopped into Captain Marvel posters. Of course Marvel Korea is encouraging this adorable state of events.

hi this is my old cat L'hopital as goose in captain marvel hehe #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/M4j0JPMNrZ — maria (@suicidalsloth) March 9, 2019

This likely stemmed from the movie's breakout star, a ginger cat character named 'Goose'.

To get in on the hilarious cat photo fun, just search for the hashtag "#캡틴마블_우리집구스" (My own Goose) on Twitter and enjoy all the kitty-themed hilarity.

Even pet owners of other species are also getting in on the fun, including owners of dogs, birds and even, funnily, a squirrel.