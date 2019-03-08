Financial independence gained by women courtesy of Yayasan Petronas

Justah (left) and her ginger farm are blossoming with the help of YP. — Picture courtesy of Yayasan Petronas

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 ― Justah Dahlan from Kota Marudu, Sabah started out as a humble ginger farmer with an average monthly income of RM150 to RM500.

But thanks to Yayasan Petronas' (YP) training on sustainable planting and farming management, she is earning RM1,600 to RM3,300 every month by harvesting Bentong ginger.

The philanthropic body also provided her with ginger seedlings and basic necessities required to scale up her production to its current numbers.

Justah’s career now has a new lease of life and the 31-year-old is thankful for the opportunity to learn how to help her farm flourish to its full potential.

“I hope I can continue to expand my ginger farm in the coming future with YP’s aid,” she told Malay Mail.

Her yields are currently satisfying a high local and international demand for Bentong ginger, which is a mainstay in Chinese cuisine and traditional medicine.

Justah's is taking confident strides into the future with the help of YP. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Another beneficiary of YP is Faridah Ibrahim, a skilled cook from Terengganu who first opened a small stall on a RM200 investment.

YP’s entrepreneurship and marketing workshops have shown her how to take the business to greater heights and she now sells more than 40 packs of nasi komok (also known as nasi beriani siam) a day.

Going online

Faridah initially started out making two to three kilogrammes of the mouthwatering dish each day and is now cooking up to 10 kilogrames daily to satisfy hungry diners.

After YP’s classes on marketing and digital exposure, she started taking orders through Facebook and WhatsApp.

A short trip to Kuala Lumpur has gotten loyal patrons back home in Terengganu bombarding her with messages asking when the warung will reopen.

“Before I took my business online, I could only hope that customers would pass by on foot and come into the warung,” said Faridah.

She added that making her own money has given her a greater sense of autonomy and emphasised the importance of being financially independent.

Faridah (left) serves up some delicious grub at the YP launch event on March 1. — Picture courtesy of Yayasan Petronas

“It’s easier this way and I don’t have to trouble myself with asking other people for financial help.

“If I want more money, I just work harder. It’s as simple as that.”

Justah and Faridah’s journeys to success have become shining examples of the foundation’s work to create meaningful and sustainable impacts on communities in need.

Lending a helping hand

YP acting chief executive officer Lita Osman said their projects aimed to grow alongside their beneficiaries rather than simply providing a one-time donation.

“For us, it’s not about doing more philanthropy but it’s all about doing better philanthropy. We want to do programmes with a sustainable impact.

“We’re not going to just drop by the communities for a while and then leave. We aspire to grow with the communities and stay with them until they are able to be independent.”

Lita said the Community Well-being and Development project, also known as Sentuhan Harapan, took into account what was needed to address the specific needs of the community.

Lita Osman explains the objectives and mandates of YP’s programmes to help beneficiaries. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

“For example, there’s not enough clean water available in many rural villages. So, we gave them clean water using our gravity feed system," she added.

“With a water source close to them, they can focus on more important things without having to spend time fetching water.”

Before getting the water supply, Lita said that villagers often had to travel for four to five hours on foot to get to a water source.

YP’s clean water project has allowed people like Justah to gain better agricultural yields by cultivating the soil and improving their overall quality of life.

Lita added that the foundation also owed the projects’ success to the hardworking demeanour shown by the beneficiaries and their willingness to improve.