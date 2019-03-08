AirAsia X launches new service to Lanzhou

AirAsia X said the four times a week service would be the only direct service to the capital of Gansu Province from Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — AirAsia X Bhd has commenced a direct service between Kuala Lumpur and one of northwest China’s largest cities, Lanzhou, beginning May 1, 2019.

The company said the four times a week service would be the only direct service to the capital of Gansu Province from Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement today, AirAsia X chief executive officer Benyamin Ismail said the airline would continue to serve the needs of Malaysian and Chinese travellers alike.

“AirAsia is committed to growing its footprint in China. Last year, we announced a new route to Tianjin, and today’s addition of Lanzhou to our network is proof of our commitment to expanding our presence in this key market,” he said.

AirAsia X is offering all-inclusive member fare from as low as RM149 for standard seats and RM789 for premium flatbed via airasia.com or AirAsia mobile app until March 24, 2019, for the travel period of May 1, 2019 to October 26, 2019. — Bernama