Now, it’s over: Thai durian trader pulls plug on ‘battle of the suitors’ but money still up for offer

Anont had announced the competition in a Facebook post on Tuesday. — Picture from Facebook/Anont Rotthong

PETALING JAYA, March 7 — Almost as soon as he announced it, durian businessman Anont Rotthong has decided to cancel the planned “tournament” where bachelors were poised to compete to become his son-in-law.

The 58-year-old told reporters yesterday that the contest was cancelled as the glare of public interest was becoming disruptive to his family and business, reported Thai daily Khaosod English.

Interested suitors need not fret as Anont is still offering 10 million baht (RM1.2 million) to whoever ends up marrying his daughter, Kansita Rotthong.

Anont became Thailand’s most famous durian trader overnight after promising a lavish prize to any man who could prove himself worthy of being both a good son-in-law and durian protégé.

The rewards included 10 million baht, 10 pickup trucks, a house, and a shot at becoming the new head honcho of his durian empire.

The 58-year-old’s phone soon began blowing up with calls day and night and he confessed to not getting a wink of sleep ever since he started advertising Kansita’s hand in marriage.

Criticisms also began pouring in after it was revealed that contestants in Anont’s “tournament” would be doing unpaid labour on his durian plantation as a way of proving their strength and tenacity.

Social media also opined that it would be impossible to find a genuine match for Kansita in this way as the suitors would only be interested in Anont’s wealth rather than his daughter.



