London is Europe’s most Instagrammed city

London is the most Instagrammed city in Europe. — IStock.com pic via AFP

LONDON, March 7 — From the London Eye and Westminster to the streets of trendy Shoreditch, London is a hit with snap-happy travellers who are keen to share pictures of the British capital on Instagram. The city tops the list of Europe’s 15 most Instagrammed cities drawn up by the Hometogo vacation rental search engine, published today.

Out of the 100 most-searched European cities on the Hometogo platform in 2018, London tops the list as the most Instagrammed city. The ranking is based on the number of hashtags created for these destinations. Data was collected on February 20, 2019.

London takes the top spot with almost 120 million hashtags, while Paris follows in second place with 100,800,000 hashtags, ahead of Barcelona, with 47,360,000. Spain has the most cities in the list, with Madrid in sixth place (31,200,000), Valencia in 10th (14,063,000), Malaga in 12th (4,500,000) and Benidorm in 13th (1,100,000).

Top 15 most Instagrammed cities in Europe:

1. London (119,900,000)

2. Paris (100,800,000)

3. Barcelona (47,360,000)

4. Rome (44,851,000)

5. Berlin (36,078,000)

6. Madrid (31,200,000)

7. Amsterdam (26,700,000)

8. Lisbon (17,737,000)

9. Hamburg (15,256,000)

10. Valencia (14,063,000)

11. Odessa (6,300,000)

12. Málaga (4,500,000)

13. Benidorm (1,100,000)

14. Nice (426,900)

15. Bibione (186,000) — AFP-Relaxnews