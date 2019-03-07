Celebrity Equinox crowned best overall cruise ship of 2019

The Equinox was also named best large ship for dining, public rooms and value for money. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 7 — Celebrity Cruises emerged the big winner for this year’s Cruisers’ Choice Awards, picking up five wins including the award for best overall ship and best value for money.

Cruise Critic, a TripAdvisor offshoot and one of the biggest online cruise communities, announced the winners of the 9th annual awards which recognise the best cruises for 2019.

In the coveted best overall cruise category for large ships, the Caribbean-based Celebrity Equinox took the top spot for “...a strong mix of dining and activity options.”

The ship is set to undergo extensive refurbishments in May, including the addition of new suites, a gastrobar and a marketplace-style dining area.

The Equinox was also named best large ship for dining, public rooms and value for money.

Winners are based on consumer ratings and reviews shared on the Cruise Critic platform over the last year. The site features 350,000 reviews for 70 ships around the world.

Royal Caribbean won three awards in the large ship category, including best cabins for Harmony of the Seas; best entertainment for Symphony of the Seas; and best for fitness and recreation for Allure of the Seas.

New this year, the awards added a category for best river cruises. Viking Vidar, which sails the Rhine and Danube rivers and stops in cities like Amsterdam, Budapest and Vienna, was given the inaugural award.

Here are some of the big winners:

Best Cruises Overall

Celebrity Equinox - Celebrity Cruises (Large)

Riviera - Oceania Cruises (Mid-Size)

Viking Sky - Viking Ocean Cruises (Small-Mid)

Silver Galapagos - Silversea Cruises (Small)

Best Cruise Ship Cabins

Harmony of the Seas - Royal Caribbean International (Large)

Marina - Oceania Cruises (Mid-Size)

Viking Sky - Viking Ocean Cruises (Small-Mid)

Paul Gauguin - Paul Gauguin Cruises (Small)

Best Cruise Ships for Dining: Celebrity Equinox - Celebrity Cruises (Large)

Best Cruise Ships for Entertainment: Symphony of the Seas - Royal Caribbean International (Large)

Best Cruise Ships for Fitness & Recreation: Allure of the Seas - Royal Caribbean International (Large)

Best Cruise Ships for Public Rooms: Celebrity Equinox - Celebrity Cruises (Large)

Best Cruise Ships for Service: Celebrity Eclipse - Celebrity Cruises (Large)

Best Cruise Ships for Shore Excursions: Carnival Valor - Carnival Cruise Line (Large)

Best Cruise Ships for Value: Celebrity Equinox - Celebrity Cruises (Large)

Best Cruises for Families: Disney Magic - Disney Cruise Line

Best for First-Timers: Viking Sky - Viking Ocean Cruises

Best for River Cruises: Viking Vidar - Viking River Cruises — AFP-Relaxnews