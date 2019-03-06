Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London reopens following devastating fire

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park — Picture courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park

LONDON, March 6 — The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London will be reopening its doors next month, following a devastating fire that gutted the luxury hotel last summer just one week after major restoration efforts were completed.

At the time the blaze garnered major headlines, not only for sending plumes of black smoke above central London, but also for evacuating British star Robbie Williams and for sending one of the most hotly anticipated hotel reopenings up in smoke.

But following another round of renovations, the hotel has announced that their restaurants, which include Dinner by Heston Blumenthal and Bar Boulud, have reopened, and that all 181 guest suites and rooms will reopen April 15.

Renovations were overseen by designer Joyce Wang, who sought inspiration in the hotel’s royal heritage and the Golden Age of travel circa the early 20th century. Halls and suites feature bespoke pieces like hand-etched mirrors and custom-designed furniture.

Last year’s refurbishments reportedly cost upwards of £185 million (RM993 million) and were described as the most extensive renovation in the property’s 116-year history.

The hotel also describes the most recent renovations as their most extensive restoration project. — AFP-Relaxnews