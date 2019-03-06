Cult brand Glossier steps into colour cosmetics business with new label

Glossier Play on Instagram 2019 — Courtesy of Instagram/@glossierplay via AFP

NEW YORK, March 6 — Glossier has unveiled its latest assault on the beauty industry, in the form of its new brand Glossier Play.

After two years in development and weeks of teasing, the cult beauty company's second brand finally launched this week, delighting fans with its fun-loving take on colour cosmetics.

The makeup brand's debut comprises four products and two beauty accessories, spanning 28 vivid shades overall.

There is a clickable pen lipstick called “Vinylic Lip” which comes in six brilliant hues, an intensely-pigmented and long lasting gel eyeliner called “Colorslide” that comes with both matte and metallic finishes, and a pearlescent highlighter named “Niteshine.”

A “Glitter Gelée” glitter gel completes the cosmetics series, while a “Blade” pencil sharpener and a glitter applicator called “The Detailer” round out the collection.

“At our core, Glossier Inc is about celebrating freedom of choice when it comes to how we all look, act, and feel,” said CEO Emily Weiss in a statement posted to the Glossier Instagram account.

“Each and every one of you is your own expert, with the ability to tell a story about what beauty means to you. Today I'm thrilled to introduce @GlossierPlay, a new approach to makeup that's inspired by sound, motion, and fun.”

She also revealed plans to expand the brand's product range, saying: “There will be more-more colors, more textures, more ways to dial up your look.”

The launch follows weeks of teasing by Glossier, which had been publishing a series of disco-inspired posts on social media to keep fans guessing about what the new brand might entail. “After two years in the making, we can't wait for you to see, touch, hear, swatch, and play with what's to come,” was the only clue beauty buffs were given.

The move is the latest in a string of major milestones for Glossier. 2018 saw the brand drop a new “Generation G” lipstick line, announce that it had raised US$52 million (RM211.84 million) in Series C fundraising, and open a permanent bricks-and-mortar store in LA as well as a New York flagship. — AFP-Relaxnews