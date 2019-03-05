UK police force specialised hijabs designed by Malaysian entrepreneur

Dr Eliesmaziah Alias’ designs are making things easier for Muslim women serving in the British police force. — Instagram/instanthijabsuk pic

PETALING JAYA, March 5 — Female Muslim officers serving in the British police force now don the hijab adapted to suit the demands of their task, courtesy of a Malaysian entrepreneur.

The designs of Melaka-born Dr Eliesmaziah Alias, the founder of Instant Hijabs UK, specifically through the brand’s line of MoreSlim sports hijab have been worn since October last year, according to Malay daily Harian Metro.

The partnership began after Dr Elies met with police officers at an exhibition who were in need of better hijab designs for their female officers.

“I noticed that the material of their uniform wasn’t suitable for police officers so I started talking with them and from there, I got to go into discussions with their superiors.

“Muslim policewomen on the front line are currently wearing my sports hijab brand MoreSlim and I’ve been requested to create a special design for those serving in the tactical unit as well,” she was quoted as saying.

The MoreSlim sports hijab is supposed to be antibacterial, antimicrobial, antiperspirant, lightweight and breathable with a zip fastening at the back for convenience, making it the ideal headscarf for women in physically demanding careers.

The product has also been recognised by the International Organisation for Standardisation, European Standard, and the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colourists.

Dr Elies, who resides in Manchester, also hopes to bring her designs to Malaysian female officers back home.

“These tudungs are very special and I really hope I can help the police, army, and other safety personnel in Malaysia,” she said.