Eurostar carried record 11 million passengers in 2018

LONDON, March 5 — The number of passengers travelling on Eurostar lines in 2018 increased by 7 per cent year-on-year, the railway operator reports. Never have the Channel Tunnel's high-speed trains carried so many passengers.

Buoyed by the launch of the new Eurostar service between London and Amsterdam in April 2018, passenger numbers on the firm's trains grew significantly between 2017 and 2018.

The railway operator reports that over 250,000 travellers have used the new route, which will be bolstered with additional services from June.

Strong US traveller numbers also contributed to Eurostar's success, growing by 9 per cent year-on-year according to the firm.

In terms of ticket sales, the railway operator reports sales revenues are up 12 per cent over the last 12 months, from £880 million (RM4.7 billion) in 2017 to £989 million (RM5.2 billion) in 2018.

In 2017, Eurostar crossed the 10-million mark for passengers carried in a single year. The operator has carried over 190 million passengers since services launched in 1994. — AFP-Relaxnews