Catwalk beauty trend: Glitter makeup

A model waits backstage before the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2019 in New York City. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 5 — Forget everything you thought you knew about matte makeup; as the Fall/Winter 2019 ready-to-wear fashion weeks have proven, this season will be all about the glitter.

The sparkly beauty trend quickly established itself as a frontrunner during New York Fashion Week, with Christian Siriano dotting crystals all over the models’ faces like bedazzled freckles — an approach that he teamed with silver and blue creamy eyeshadows with a metallic finish. At Kate Spade the glittery red eyeshadow matched the lipstick, while Tom Ford added a touch of shimmer to his signature smokey eye, and Tomo Koizumi played around with a glistening, gamine look.

London ran with the look, with Halpern putting a disco twist on things with its fearlessly glittery gold eye makeup. At Ashish, makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench daubed glitter all over the eyelids and through the brows for a look that was extra brilliant, teaming it with a metallic lip for good measure. And at Peter Pilotto, the trend was nodded to with a dash of coppery shimmer at the top of the eyelids.

In Milan Giorgio Armani dusted the models' eyebrows with glitter, and Byblos nodded to the trend with crystalized lashes. In Paris, Dries Van Noten picked up the baton, debuting a sparse and sophisticated glitter eye, while Maison Margiela also put a restrained spin on things with just a hint of shimmer. — AFP-Relaxnews