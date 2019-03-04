Kylie Jenner sets the tone for spring with new beauty launch

Kylie Jenner on Instagram 2019. — Instagram/kyliejenner pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, March 4 — Kylie Jenner has spilled the beans on her latest beauty launch, after weeks of teasing fans.

The makeup entrepreneur has revealed that her cult brand, Kylie Cosmetics, has dreamed up a six-piece range of setting powders that is set to go on sale this week, on March 7.

The loose powders, which have been designed to set makeup, balance oils and provide a natural-looking finish, will come in six shades running the gamut from dark to pale: “Translucent”, “Soft Pink”, “Beige”, “Yellow”, “Dark” and “Deep Dark”.

Each of the powders comes presented in a baby-pink container featuring the label’s branding in metallic silver lettering.

The news follows weeks of teasing by the makeup mogul, who first began to drop hints about a new product last month.

Setting powders are the latest in a string of new additions to the Kylie Cosmetics product range, following the launch of a Valentine’s Day series that launched in February, as well as a raft of new blushes, “kylighters” and bronzers that were unveiled with updated formulas back in January.

The latest milestone should come as no surprise — since it was launched in 2015, Jenner has grown the company rapidly, achieving cult status and expanding into cosmetics for the lips, eyes and face.

The new launch comes off the back of a busy 2018 that included a collaboration with Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty brand, a joint collection with Jordyn Woods, a 3D Halloween collection and a bumper 21st birthday series.

The star also recently landed a retail partnership with the cosmetics giant Ulta Beauty. — AFP-Relaxnews