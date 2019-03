Anya Taylor-Joy is the new face of 'Flowerbomb' by Viktor and Rolf. ― AFP pic

LONDON, March 2 ― Viktor & Rolf has snapped up Anya Taylor-Joy as the face of its new perfume “Flowerbomb Midnight.”

The Peaky Blinders and The New Mutants star took to Instagram to share the good news with her 611,000 followers, and hint at further collaborations with the luxury fashion and beauty label in the future.

“Been holding onto this for a lil while but... am finally SO glad to announce that I'm the new face of Victor & Rolf Flowerbomb,” she wrote. “An epic collaboration with the dreamiest of people... and there's still more exciting news to come.”

According to WWD, the actress will also front campaigns for the original “Flowerbomb” fragrance, which was first released back in 2005. The line has since expanded to include multiple versions of the fragrance, including “Flowerbomb Bloom,” “Flowerbomb Extreme” and “Flowerbomb Nectar.”

'Flowerbomb Midnight' was released last month on select US e-commerce platforms, and is scheduled to launch in the UK, Sephora US stores and the rest of the world between now and April.

“Anya fits perfectly with our vision, as she is not interested in fame, but rather the joy of her art,” artistic directors Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren jointly told WWD. “She embodies the message we want to share perfectly - she is sensual, mysterious and powerful all at once. To us, Anya reflects the determined, outspoken and self-aware woman impeccably.” ― AFP-Relaxnews