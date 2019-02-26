Matty Bovan takes over windows at Coach’s Paris flagship

Coach and Matty Bovan showcase a series of ‘Campus’ bags from their collaboration. — Coach pic via AFP-Relaxnews

PARIS, Feb 26 — The Coach brand has invited the in-vogue British fashion designer Matty Bovan to transform the windows of its Parisian store — located at 372 Rue Saint-Honoré in the French capital’s 1st arrondissement — marking the launch of their joint capsule focusing on the Coach “Campus” bag.

Paris is in the spotlight once again for its traditional Fashion Week, which kicked off yesterday, February 25 and runs until March 5. Coinciding with the event, the Coach luxury label is launching its capsule created in partnership with British designer Matty Bovan.

Unveiled for the first time in September during the spring/summer 2019 shows, this collaboration sees the designer revisit Coach’s “Campus” belt bags.

Matty Bovan finishes them in vibrant colours, such as bold red and sunny yellow shades — not to mention neon yellow — and reinterprets Coach’s signature logo print canvas. The bags also come in some surprising formats, ranging from an XXL model to a tiny “super mini” version.

To mark the capsule’s launch, Matty Bovan has taken over the windows of the Coach store in Paris. The displays feature several silhouettes from the British designer’s spring/summer 2019 collection, as well as models from the “Coach x Matty Bovan” collaboration. The takeover will last until March 6.

Bags from this collaboration are available in Coach’s Paris and London flagship stores, priced from €295 (RM1,360). — AFP-Relaxnews