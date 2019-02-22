Serena Williams backs Poshmark, sells off fashion pieces for charity

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 — Serena Williams has added a new fashion project to her portfolio, by joining the board of the digital marketplace Poshmark.

The tennis ace, entrepreneur and fashion designer has signed up to the social commerce platform. She will also be opening up her own personal closet for charity, giving fans the chance to shop pieces worn by her, with proceeds being donated to the non-profit organisation the Yetunde Price Resource Centre, which works to provide resources to victims and communities affected by direct or indirect senseless violence.

The pieces on sale will include a floral kimono that the athlete wore to the 2017 French Open, red carpet dresses by labels such as Victoria Beckham, Yves Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton, and a bespoke Gucci jacket.

“Poshmark is disrupting retail by making shopping and selling social again, and I love working with a company that gives anyone an opportunity to become an entrepreneur,” said Williams in a statement. “I’m also excited for the community to shop my Posh Closet for Charity, which will benefit a cause that’s very important to me.”

“Poshmark was built by a community of strong, independent women just like Serena Williams,” added Manish Chandra, founder and CEO of the company. “As both our company and community continue to grow, it’s important that we bring smart and diverse new voices to the table, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about what the future holds with Serena in our corner.”

Since its launch in 2011, Poshmark has gone on to form a major social shopping community, featuring more than 75 million listings from five million different “Seller Stylists”.

Williams’ love of the fashion industry is well documented; in addition to heading up her own “Serena” line, she regularly wows with her bold style choices both on and off the court. She will also co-chair next year’s Met Gala (arguably the biggest event in the fashion calendar) with Anna Wintour, alongside Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele.

To shop Williams’ closet, visit https://posh.mk/SerenaWilliams. — Relaxnews