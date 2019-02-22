Salvatore Ferragamo names Paul Andrew creative director

Models present creations at the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2018. — Reuters pic

ROME, Feb 22 — The Italian fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo said yesterday it has named Paul Andrew as its new creative director.

British designer Andrew joined the group in 2016 and headed the women’s footwear division, the brand’s strongest sector, before taking overall responsibility for women’s wear in October 2017, a statement said.

Now, “all the brand’s design functions will be grouped under his responsibility,” it added.

In July, Micaela Le Divelec Lemmi was named the company’s chief executive, bringing 20 years of experience at French luxury group Kering with her. — AFP