‘King Giorgio’ goes freestyle for Emporio Armani line at Milan Fashion

A model presents a creation by Emporio Armani during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Feb 22 — Veteran designer Giorgio Armani went freestyle for his second Emporio Armani line at Milan Fashion Week yesterday, presenting a line he said provided “a repertoire of possibilities” for women’s winter wardrobes.

The 84-year-old designer, affectionately called “King Giorgio” in his native Italy, opened his “Freestyle”-named show with oversized jackets — in white or ginger and patterned — worn with dresses.

His usual tailored jackets were matched with loose trousers, while dresses came in black and white patterns, large check prints and scattered lettering spelling out “Emporio Armani”.

Models present creations by Emporio Armani during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

Models also wore shiny latex-like leggings in the Fall/Winter 2019 line.

“The only limit is good taste,” Armani told reporters of the “Freestyle” theme. “That means not overdoing it, being original without exaggerating, knowing when to say enough.”

Dabs of organza featured on denim jumpsuits, trousers and jackets. Cropped jackets came in patterned velvet, a material also used for black trousers matched with black tops adorned in furry detailing.

For the evening, models first came out in shiny black or transparent dresses, which soon gave way to vibrant red frocks in an array of styles — strapless, halterneck, embroidered and cinched at the waist with shiny gems.

Models present creations by Emporio Armani during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

There were red evening top and trouser combinations as well as red shiny shorts and jackets. Most were worn with very high red sock boots. Even evening bags were red.

Other footwear consisted of ankle red booties that were backless and pointy shoes with geometric heels.

Armani will show his main Giorgio Armani line tomorrow.

Milan Fashion Week, the third leg of the month-long catwalk calendar that began in New York and ends in Paris, runs until Monday. — Reuters