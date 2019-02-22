Karl Lagerfeld’s incursions into the design world

A picture taken June 30, 2017 shows a room of the ‘Grands Appartements’ decorated by German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Hotel de Crillon in Paris. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Feb 22 — The fashion designer and legendary fashion industry figure, Karl Lagerfeld, died Feb 19 at the age of 85. As well as his talent for fashion, the German designer was also a skilled photographer and sometimes worked on interior design and decoration projects.

Revisiting Christofle’s ‘Mood’ silverware set

A real hit for the French silversmith, Christofle’s “Mood” flatware set and its accompanying case were given a makeover by the famous fashion designer. Drawing on an Art Deco aesthetic, Karl Lagerfeld finished the elliptical case in a choice of mirror-effect polished steel or black lacquered steel, opening to reveal a 24-piece silver-plated cutlery set stamped with the Kaiser’s silhouette logo.

Cassina seen through Karl Lagerfeld’s lens

The renowned Italian furniture manufacturer called on Karl Lagerfeld’s talent as a photographer for the “Cassina As Seen by Karl” photobook. For the occasion, the designer chose a selection of Cassina furniture creations, including some of the most emblematic pieces in the history of design, such as the “699 Superleggera” chair by Gio Ponti. When the book was published, an exhibition at Cassina’s Paris showroom, at 236 boulevard Saint-Germain, featured unique black and white models of the famous chair, as well as “Lebeau” tables by Patrick Jouin and “Tre Pezzi” armchairs by Franco Albini.

Sculpture meets furniture for Carpenters Workshop Gallery

As part of the latest FIAC international contemporary art fair in Paris, Karl Lagerfeld showed the “Architectures” exhibition at the Carpenters Workshop Gallery. The exhibition featured a collection of black and white marble “functional sculptures” by the designer, inspired by Antiquity architecture, including gueridons, tables, lamps, consoles, fountains and mirrors. — Relaxnews