Zendaya heads back to the ‘70s for Tommy Hilfiger

AMSTERDAM, Feb 21 — Tommy Hilfiger has offered up a sneak peek at his imminent fashion collaboration with Zendaya.

The US designer and the multitalented actress and singer have taken to social media to share images from their debut collaboration, which draws inspiration from the 1970s and champions a luxurious, slightly bohemian aesthetic.

Highlights include a silk pantsuit covered with symbols from the zodiac, as well as a pair of tweed flared pants, red leather knee-high boots and chunky platform heels. There are also striped knitted tops, a gold ribbed midi dress and several sharp-looking blazers in the series, which is modelled by Zendaya in images shared to both hers and the brand’s Instagram accounts.

Luckily, fans won’t have too long to wait before the full ‘Tommy X Zendaya’ collection is unveiled — the series will be presented on March 2 in Paris, and, in keeping with the label’s “see now, buy now” policy, will be available to purchase immediately after the show.

Zendaya — who previously curated a clothing series for the online British retailer Boohoo.com dubbed the “Zendaya Edit” — was first snapped up by Tommy Hilfiger back in October last year, when it was revealed that she had been appointed global ambassador for the designer’s womenswear division. “I love to collaborate with people who are passionate about making their dreams a reality and who inspire the next generation to do the same,” Hilfiger told WWD at the time.

The designer has developed a penchant for working with famous faces — his collaboration with Zendaya follows a two-year partnership with the supermodel Gigi Hadid that saw the duo release four catwalk collections. He is also currently working with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. — Relaxnews