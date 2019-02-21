Virgin opens new San Francisco hotel

Virgin Hotels San Francisco opens with 192 rooms and two penthouse suites, styled in an eclectic mix of the city’s Victorian-era past, 1960s rock ‘n’ roll and 19th century Britain. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 21 — Virgin has opened its newest hotel in San Francisco, giving the city a new rooftop bar, coffeehouse and dining destinations.

After Chicago, the sophomore edition, Virgin Hotels San Francisco, opens with 192 rooms and two penthouse suites, styled in an eclectic mix of the city’s Victorian-era past, 1960s rock ‘n’ roll and 19th century Britain.

It will also feature the brand’s flagship space the Commons Club — or what founder Richard Branson calls the “Shag room” — a sexy lounge-like space designed to evoke a private members club. At the San Francisco location, the dining room will serve modern California cuisine with seasonal ingredients sourced from local producers.

When it comes to rooms, a sliding wooden door can be used to separate The Dressing Room, which features a vanity, makeup desk, shower and closet (in other words, the hall and bathroom), from The Lounge or bedroom, which includes bed, SMEG mini-fridge, TV and table.

Located on the 12th floor, the Everdene rooftop patio and bar opens in March, bringing a new watering hole to the city.

And the Funny Library Coffee Shop will serve the Laughing Man coffee brand, co-founded by actor Hugh Jackman and will also serve as a communal work space and feature a separate entrance.

Other Virgin Hotels that are in the pipeline include locations in Las Vegas, New York, New Orleans, Palm Springs and Edinburgh. — AFP-Relaxnews