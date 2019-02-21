Three fall/winter 2019 trends from the London catwalks

Models present creations from Roksanda during her 2019 Fall/Winter collection show at London Fashion Week February 18, 2019. — AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 21 — London Fashion Week — which kicked off February 14 in the UK capital — brought its share of trends for the fall/winter 2019-2020 season. More diverse than the New York shows, the London runways showcased collections spanning classic British style and ultra-modern touches, playing with volumes and proportions, as well as longline silhouettes. Here’s a look at three key seasonal trends hot off the London Fashion Week catwalks.

Bring on the colour

As in New York, fashion houses showed collections with an air of optimism and with colour palettes full of vibrant energy. Pastels and bright hues flooded the London runways, bringing a positive vibe to the gloom of current times. Mark Fast showed pastel and vivid pieces, such as an orange dress, which caused quite a sensation, while Molly Goddard sent sumptuous fuchsia pink gowns down the runway. Roksanda previewed long, fluid dresses in a somewhat summery set of colours.

Step out in pants

Pants were very much present in the London shows, seemingly one of the star pieces of the fall/winter 2019-2020 season. Styles were laid-back, however, and mostly cut loose — sometimes very loose, like at JW Anderson — or with designs playing with proportions and volumes, like at Chalayan. Can’t choose between a dress and pants? Make like Molly Goddard, who stylishly matched an imposing tulle gown with masculine-style pants. Alexa Chung also showed various pairs of pants in several different materials, generally cut above the ankle and worn with platform heels.

Skirts and dresses go long

While some designers did show mini skirts and dresses, the key trend was for longer cuts for fall/winter 2019-2020, creating an elegant and modern effect. More precisely, skirts and dresses were cut to the calf and were worn with long, flat boots, or — to a lesser extent — with ankle boots. This trend was seen on the runways at Margaret Howell and Victoria Beckham — who opted for sky-high heels — as well as at Peter Pilotto. — AFP-Relaxnews