Spending time with a wide group of people linked to higher activity levels as we age

Interacting with a diverse group of people as we age could help improve well-being according to new research. — AFP pic

AUSTIN, Feb 21 — New US research has found that if you want to give your health a boost, interacting with a diverse group of people might help, linking it to increased physical activity and feelings of well-being.

Carried out by researchers at The University of Texas at Austin, the new study looked at more than 300 adults over 65 years of age and asked them to report on their activities and social encounters every three hours for around one week, as well as wear electronic devices to record their physical activity.

The findings, due to be published in the Journals of Gerontology Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences, showed that participants who reported interacting with a greater variety of people, including family members, close friends, casual friends, acquaintances, and even strangers, were more likely to have higher levels of physical activity and spent less time being sedentary.

In addition, they also reported more positive moods and less negative feelings.

Although previous research has already found a link between close social ties — such as with family and close friends — and improved emotional well-being, the new study is the first to look at the link between social engagements, including the more peripheral social ties, and physical activity.

“Prior research on aging has focused almost entirely on the benefits of social connection with close social ties such as a spouse or an adult child,” said co-author Debra Umberson, “This new research relies on truly novel data that capture both the amount and quality of contact with all types of people that the elderly encounter throughout the day — and the results show us that these routine encounters have important benefits for activity levels and psychological well-being. This new information suggests the importance of policies and programs that support and promote routine and informal social participation

“Adults often grow less physically active and more sedentary as they age, and these behaviours pose a risk factor for disease and death,” added co-author Karen Fingerman. “It is difficult to convince people to go to the gym or commit to work out on a regular basis. But they may be willing to reach out to acquaintances, attend an organised group event, or talk to the barista who serves them at their favourite coffee shop. Socialising in these contexts also can increase physical activity and diverse behaviours in ways that benefit health without necessarily working up a sweat.”

“Older adults may be able to be more sedentary with their close friends and family — sitting and watching TV or otherwise lounging at home. But to engage with acquaintances, older adults must leave the house, or at least get up out of their chair to answer the door.” — Relaxnews